ADVERTISEMENT

Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ to have world premiere at TIFF 2024

Published - July 10, 2024 11:47 am IST

Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora essay the leads in the film inspired by the no-budget auteurs of Malegaon 

The Hindu Bureau

A new poster for ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

Reema Kagti’s new directorial Superboys of Malegaon will have its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. Written by Varun Grover and inspired by real events, the film narrates the story of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the city of Malegaon in Maharashtra who, along with his ragtag crew, directs no-budget spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood classics.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ movie review: Bandra blues

Actors Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora essay the leads in Superboys of Malegaon.

The enterprising, movie-obsessed residents of Malegaon were earlier the subject of the 2012 documentary, Supermen of Malegaon. 

ADVERTISEMENT

TIFF 2024 will run from September 5 to September 15, with Superboys of Malegaon set to premiere on September 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 “Driven by a passion to create a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon, Nasir rallies his ragtag group of friends to turn his own dream into reality, infusing the town with newfound energy and hope,” read a note from the makers. 

Weaving a narrative

Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. 

Kagti has directed films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Talaash and Gold. Her last outing was the acclaim streaming series Dahaad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US