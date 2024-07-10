GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ to have world premiere at TIFF 2024

Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora essay the leads in the film inspired by the no-budget auteurs of Malegaon 

Published - July 10, 2024 11:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A new poster for ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

A new poster for ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

Reema Kagti’s new directorial Superboys of Malegaon will have its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. Written by Varun Grover and inspired by real events, the film narrates the story of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the city of Malegaon in Maharashtra who, along with his ragtag crew, directs no-budget spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood classics.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ movie review: Bandra blues

Actors Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora essay the leads in Superboys of Malegaon.

The enterprising, movie-obsessed residents of Malegaon were earlier the subject of the 2012 documentary, Supermen of Malegaon. 

TIFF 2024 will run from September 5 to September 15, with Superboys of Malegaon set to premiere on September 13.

 “Driven by a passion to create a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon, Nasir rallies his ragtag group of friends to turn his own dream into reality, infusing the town with newfound energy and hope,” read a note from the makers. 

Weaving a narrative

Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. 

Kagti has directed films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Talaash and Gold. Her last outing was the acclaim streaming series Dahaad

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.