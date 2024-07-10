Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ to have world premiere at TIFF 2024

Reema Kagti’s new directorial Superboys of Malegaon will have its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. Written by Varun Grover and inspired by real events, the film narrates the story of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the city of Malegaon in Maharashtra who, along with his ragtag crew, directs no-budget spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood classics.

Actors Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora essay the leads in Superboys of Malegaon.

The enterprising, movie-obsessed residents of Malegaon were earlier the subject of the 2012 documentary, Supermen of Malegaon.

TIFF 2024 will run from September 5 to September 15, with Superboys of Malegaon set to premiere on September 13.

“Driven by a passion to create a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon, Nasir rallies his ragtag group of friends to turn his own dream into reality, infusing the town with newfound energy and hope,” read a note from the makers.

Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Kagti has directed films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Talaash and Gold. Her last outing was the acclaim streaming series Dahaad.