Redressal committee issues a restraining order on choreographer Jani Master to keep TFTDDA head’s post in abeyance

A day after the news of a zero First Information Report (FIR) was registered against choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, aka Jani Master, on allegations of sexual assault, representatives of the sexual harassment redressal panel constituted by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce convened a media interaction in Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 17, 2024). The move came following a few television and social media outlets revealing the identity of the survivor, against the guidelines of the Supreme Court. The 21-year-old female choreographer had lodged a complaint at the Raidurgam police alleging sexual assault by Jani master.

Report of sexual harassment redressal panel within 90-days

K L Damodar Prasad, honorary secretary of the redressal committee, along with actor and chairperson Jhansi, and members including producer-director Tammareddy Bharadwaja, producer Vivek Kuchibhotla, actor Pragathi Mahavadi, social worker Ramalakshmi Medapati and advocate Kavya Mandava, addressed the media. The panel said that a parallel investigation by the committee is on a fast track, alongside the police investigation, and a report will be filed within 90 days. The sexual harassment redressal panel was constituted in 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment made by actor Sri Reddy.

Damodar Prasad and Jhansi revealed that this case of the 21-year-old choreographer came to light after she first approached two prominent television networks, who redirected her to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC). Her initial complaint pertained to being denied a membership card from the dancers’ union despite paying a fee of ₹6.5 lakhs. “Her initial concern was the possibility of being denied work opportunities if she was not issued the card. Further investigation by TFCC revealed the alleged sexual harassment as the reason for the denial,” said Ms. Jhansi.

The redressal panel, which includes producer Supriya Yarlagadda, Jhansi and others, learnt that the issue was more grievous than initially surmised. “The survivor was a minor (aged 16) when the alleged assault began. We guided her to take the legal route since it is tough to provide her the recourse within the framework of workplace harassment guidelines in an unorganised sector such as the film industry,” Ms. Jhansi said.

Sub-committee report yet to be published

In June 2022, a report was submitted to the then State Government of Telangana by a sub-committee formed under a High-Level Committee appointed by the State government, after conducting detailed inquiries with stakeholders in the industry, to formulate guidelines to make the workplace safer for women. The report is yet to be published.

Representatives of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the support group Voice of Women and the sexual harassment redressal panel, have been in talks with the State government to take the report forward and help formulate guidelines for the film industry.

Complaint box Women can reach out to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in case of sexual harassment complaints. A complaint box is placed outside the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce office from 6am to 8pm. The complaint can also be posted or couriered to Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Dr. D. Ramanaidu Building Complex, Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad – 500 096. Phone helpline: 9849972280. Email: complaints@telugufilmchamber.in

In the meantime, the redressal committee has been abiding by the the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH) to address complaints.

An interim order has been issued by the enquiry committee to restrain the male choreographer - who is the president of Telugu Film and TV dancers and Dance Directors Association (TFTDDA) - from performing duties as the president until the enquiry is complete.

The police had earlier stated that choreographer Jani was booked under clause (2) and (n) of section 376 (rape), criminal intimidation (506) and voluntarily causing hurt (323) of the IPC.

The producers and actors on the panel emphasised that efforts are on to ensure that the survivor is not ostracised by the industry. “She is a talented choreographer who is now working on a few big-budget productions, and the producers concerned and a popular actor have expressed support for her,” Jhansi stated.

