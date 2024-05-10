ADVERTISEMENT

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel announced with Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez reprising

Published - May 10, 2024 02:43 pm IST

Based on Casey McQuiston’s novel, the first film depicted the romance journey between the first son of the United States and a Prince of Britain

The Hindu Bureau

Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel announced

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their roles in a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue from Amazon MGM Studios, announced by Amazon Prime Video.

The original film, based on Casey McQuiston’s novel, depicted the romantic journey of Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by Perez), the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry (played by Galitzine) of Britain, exploring their clandestine romance amidst the complexities of politics and royalty.

Whether the rest of the original cast, including Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and Stephen Fry, will return is still uncertain since plot details regarding the remain undisclosed.

Matthew López and McQuiston will collaborate once more to craft the script for the sequel, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Schechter Films producing the film alongside Michael McGrath and López.

As for the release format, Amazon MGM has yet to announce whether the sequel will premiere on streaming platforms or opt for a theatrical release.

