‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ to premiere on Prime Video on August 11; first look out

May 25, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The film is based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller

The Hindu Bureau

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in the first look poster of ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video has unveiled the first look of its upcoming film Red White and Royal Blue. Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr. and Sarah Shahi in the lead, the film is based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed eponymous New York Times bestseller.

Directed by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López with a screenplay he wrote with Red Malawer, the film follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine).

“They have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected,” reads the description of the plotline.

The film also stars Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are the producers of the film. McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath, Matthew López, and Michael S. Constable have served as the executive producers.

Red White and Royal Blue premieres globally on August 11 on Prime Video.

