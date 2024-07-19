‘Red Rooms’ trailer: Surreal French psychological thriller takes on deep web urban legend

Utopia has unveiled the eagerly awaited trailer for Pascal Plante’s critically acclaimed horror film, Red Rooms. Set for its U.S. theatrical debut, the movie will premiere on Friday, September 6, at the IFC Center in New York, with Plante attending the opening weekend festivities.

Red Rooms marks Plante’s third narrative feature, succeeding Nadia, Butterfly (2020) and Fake Tattoos (2018). The film stars Quebec actors Juliette Gariépy, Laurie Babin, and Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, whose riveting performances have garnered praise on the festival circuit.

The plot revolves around Kelly-Anne, a young woman deeply engrossed in the trial of Ludovic Chevalier, accused of the brutal murders of three teenage girls. The film intricately portrays her morbid obsession with the case and her interactions with other courtroom regulars, delving into the psychological impact on her. As the trial advances, Kelly-Anne’s fixation intensifies, blurring the lines between her reality and her dark preoccupation.

This indie psychological thriller, originally titled Les Chambres Rouges in French, first premiered at the 2023 Karlovy Vary Film Festival. It has since captivated audiences at numerous prestigious festivals, including the Fantasia International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, and Busan International Film Festival.

Inspired by the infamous dark web myth of violent “red rooms,” the film explores the public’s fascination with serial killers. The trailer hints at a blend of true-crime intrigue and genre cinema, looking to deliver an unsettling experience.

Red Rooms has already claimed multiple awards, sweeping the 2023 Fantasia Cheval Noir Competition and securing accolades for Best Performance (Juliette Gariépy), Best Screenplay, Best Film, and Best Motion Picture Score. The film has also been nominated for five Canadian Screen Awards and 13 Irises, with Gariépy and Babin receiving top honors.

The film will officially hit U.S. theaters in September 1