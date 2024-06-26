ADVERTISEMENT

‘Red One’ trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans must rescue Father Christmas

Published - June 26, 2024 03:52 pm IST

The plot revolves around the kidnapping of Santa Claus played by J.K. Simmons, codenamed “Red One” and a rescue operation to save the holiday season

The Hindu Bureau

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in a still from ‘Red One’

Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first trailer for its anticipated holiday film, Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan. The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in an adventure to save Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne Johnson transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look at Benny Safdie’s ‘The Smashing Machine’

The plot revolves around the kidnapping of Santa Claus played by J.K. Simmons, codenamed Red One. Johnson portrays the North Pole’s Head of Security, who partners with Evans’ character, the world’s most notorious bounty hunter, on a high-stakes, globe-trotting mission to rescue Santa and save the holiday season.

The original story, penned by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia, was secured by Amazon after an intense bidding war. The screenplay was crafted by Chris Morgan, a frequent collaborator with Seven Bucks, known for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise.

Chris Evans clarifies he did not autograph a bomb

Produced by Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Chris Morgan, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson, the film also reunites the team behind the successful Jumanji series, which grossed $1.7 billion globally. The cast also includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll and Wesley Kimmel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Red One is scheduled for a U.S. theatrical release on November 15, followed by a global rollout through Warner Bros Pictures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US