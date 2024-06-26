GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Red One’ trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans must rescue Father Christmas

The plot revolves around the kidnapping of Santa Claus played by J.K. Simmons, codenamed “Red One” and a rescue operation to save the holiday season

Published - June 26, 2024 03:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in a still from ‘Red One’

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in a still from ‘Red One’

Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first trailer for its anticipated holiday film, Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan. The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in an adventure to save Christmas.

Dwayne Johnson transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look at Benny Safdie’s ‘The Smashing Machine’

The plot revolves around the kidnapping of Santa Claus played by J.K. Simmons, codenamed Red One. Johnson portrays the North Pole’s Head of Security, who partners with Evans’ character, the world’s most notorious bounty hunter, on a high-stakes, globe-trotting mission to rescue Santa and save the holiday season.

The original story, penned by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia, was secured by Amazon after an intense bidding war. The screenplay was crafted by Chris Morgan, a frequent collaborator with Seven Bucks, known for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise.

Chris Evans clarifies he did not autograph a bomb

Produced by Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Chris Morgan, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson, the film also reunites the team behind the successful Jumanji series, which grossed $1.7 billion globally. The cast also includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll and Wesley Kimmel.

Red One is scheduled for a U.S. theatrical release on November 15, followed by a global rollout through Warner Bros Pictures.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.