‘Red One’ trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans must rescue Father Christmas

Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first trailer for its anticipated holiday film, Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan. The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in an adventure to save Christmas.

The plot revolves around the kidnapping of Santa Claus played by J.K. Simmons, codenamed Red One. Johnson portrays the North Pole’s Head of Security, who partners with Evans’ character, the world’s most notorious bounty hunter, on a high-stakes, globe-trotting mission to rescue Santa and save the holiday season.

The original story, penned by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia, was secured by Amazon after an intense bidding war. The screenplay was crafted by Chris Morgan, a frequent collaborator with Seven Bucks, known for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise.

Produced by Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Chris Morgan, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson, the film also reunites the team behind the successful Jumanji series, which grossed $1.7 billion globally. The cast also includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll and Wesley Kimmel.

Red One is scheduled for a U.S. theatrical release on November 15, followed by a global rollout through Warner Bros Pictures.