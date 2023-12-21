GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Red One’, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, gets release date

The action-adventure holiday movie will enjoy a limited theatrical release next year before making its streaming debut on Prime Video

December 21, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans



Red One, an upcoming epic action-adventure Christmas movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, will release in theatres on November 25, 2024, Deadline reported.

The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, will enjoy a limited theatrical release before making its streaming debut on Prime Video on a later date.

Red One is written by Chris Morgan and is based on a story by Hiram Garcia. The plot of the film is currently under wraps. According to reports, the action-packed comedy is set to reinterpret holiday mythology.

Jake Kasdan, who directed Johnson in the two Jumanji movies, is set to helm the project.

This is the first time Evans and Johnson are working together. Evans is best known for portraying Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johnson, a former pro wrestler turned movie star, also played a superhero in DCEU’s ill-fated Black Adam (2022).

