'Red One': Lucy Liu to star opposite Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans

ANI October 14, 2022 18:16 IST

The plot of the film, which reunites Johnson and Jake Kasdan, the director of his ‘Jumanji’ franchise, is a secret

Lucy Liu | Photo Credit: Francois Durand

Emmy nominee Lucy Liu has joined the cast of Prime Video's four-quadrant action-adventure holiday comedy 'Red One' starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and Kiernan Shipka. According to Deadline, the plot of the film, which reunites Johnson and Jake Kasdan, the director of his Jumanji franchise, is a secret. However, the film is marketed as a four-quadrant, global action-adventure comedy that imagines a completely new universe to explore within the holiday genre. The project, which Prime won in a competition and was created based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks, would span several markets and companies under the Amazon umbrella. Liu’s filmography includes the Charlie’s Angels series, Chicago, and Kill Bill series. In addition to the 2012 independent film Meena, she has directed episodes of New Amsterdam, Elementary, Why Women Kill, Luke Cage, Graceland, and Law & Order: SVU. Liu's next films include Disney Animation's Strange World and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.



