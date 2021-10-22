‘Red Notice’ trailer: High-flying adventure with tantalising trio

The film, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, will release November 12 on Netflix

Netflix has launched the trailer for Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest-level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most-wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot).

The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.

The all-star cast is joined by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos.

Red Notice is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber and produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber’s Bad Version, Inc.