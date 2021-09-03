‘Red Notice’ teaser: High-flying adventure with a terrific trio

The film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, releases on Netflix on November 12, 2021

Netflix officially released the teaser of the upcoming film Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber today.

Red Notice releases on Netflix on November 12, 2021.

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot).

The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company. The all-star cast is joined by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous.

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper), the film is produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber’s Bad Version, Inc.