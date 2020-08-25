Reconsider decision to release ‘Soorarai Pottru’ on OTT: Director Hari to Suriya

25 August 2020 18:01 IST

Filmmaker Hari, who made the successful ‘Singam’ series of films with Suriya, has released a note in which he reminds the actor that it is fans in theatres who brought him name and fame

Suriya’s decision to release Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime has predictably set tongues wagging in Tamil cinema circles. When it goes live a little after midnight on October 30, Soorarai Pottru will become the first big budget Tamil film headlined by a bonafide star to have its world premiere on a digital streaming platform.

Filmmaker Hari, who has so far made five films with actor Suriya, and is in the process of filming a sixth (Aruvaa, whose production was halted due to COVID-19 outbreak), has now voiced his opinion on the actor’s decision to release Soorarai Pottru (Suriya is also the producer of the film) on an OTT platform.

“As a fan, happiness for me is when I get to watch your film in a theatre. It is the applause of fans inside theatres that brought us success in the films we worked together, and brought us to the place we are in right now,” says Hari, adding, “Cinema is akin to God for us. God can be anywhere but only when He is inside the temple that is a theatre will there be respect. That is the place where the efforts and creativity of all those who work on a film will be recognised.”

Hari acknowledges the financial stress COVID-19 has placed on film producers, remarking that he “understands the losses” very well. “Still, I urge you to reconsider your decision,” he adds.