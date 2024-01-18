Reboot of 1960’s television series ‘The Avengers’ in development with ‘Industry’ writers

January 18, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

A reboot of the classic 1960s television series, The Avengers, is currently in development at StudioCanal, which owns the right to the series’ catalogue. The project has Mickey Down and Konrad Kay — the writing team behind HBO/BBC’s Industry — on board as writers and Sex Education director Ben Taylor on board to direct.

The Avengers ran for a total of six seasons on ITV and later became one of the first British shows to be acquired by an American network when ABC bought it.

The series was headlined by Patrick Macnee who played a secret agent named John Steed. According to Deadline, along with glamourous sidekicks in the form of assistants played by the likes of Diana Rigg and Honor Blackman, Steed fought off diabolical plots against the nation. “The series became an escapist romp for millions of viewers, merging the spy tropes of James Bond with sci-fi elements of Doctor Who,” reads the report by Deadline.

The new reboot is produced by StudioCanal in co-production with Wall to Wall, a production outfit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

It is to be noted that this isn’t the first remake of The Avengers. In 1998, a feature film remake starring Ralph Fiennes and Uma Thurman was released to poor reviews and collections. Over the years, there have been several attempts to reboot the series; however, nothing materialised until now.