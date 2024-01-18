GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reboot of 1960’s television series ‘The Avengers’ in development with ‘Industry’ writers

‘Sex Education’ director Ben Taylor has boarded the project as a director

January 18, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Avengers’

A still from ‘The Avengers’ | Photo Credit: ABC Television

A reboot of the classic 1960s television series, The Avengers, is currently in development at StudioCanal, which owns the right to the series’ catalogue. The project has Mickey Down and Konrad Kay — the writing team behind HBO/BBC’s Industry — on board as writers and Sex Education director Ben Taylor on board to direct.

ALSO READ
‘The Longest Yard’ reboot in development at Paramount Pictures

The Avengers ran for a total of six seasons on ITV and later became one of the first British shows to be acquired by an American network when ABC bought it.

The series was headlined by Patrick Macnee who played a secret agent named John Steed. According to Deadline, along with glamourous sidekicks in the form of assistants played by the likes of Diana Rigg and Honor Blackman, Steed fought off diabolical plots against the nation. “The series became an escapist romp for millions of viewers, merging the spy tropes of James Bond with sci-fi elements of Doctor Who,” reads the report by Deadline.

The new reboot is produced by StudioCanal in co-production with Wall to Wall, a production outfit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

ALSO READ
The best English TV shows of 2023: From ‘Succession’, ‘Bear’ and ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘Gen V’

It is to be noted that this isn’t the first remake of The Avengers. In 1998, a feature film remake starring Ralph Fiennes and Uma Thurman was released to poor reviews and collections. Over the years, there have been several attempts to reboot the series; however, nothing materialised until now.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.