Rebel Wilson suffers ‘stunt accident’ during ‘Bride Hard’ filming

August 06, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - Los Angeles

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star shared a photograph of her face with stitches on her Instagram Storie

PTI

Rebel Wilson. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Rebel Wilson has revealed that she suffered an accident while filming for action-comedy movie Bride Hard and had to get three stitches.

The Pitch Perfect star shared a photograph of her face with stitches on her Instagram Stories. “Not the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am,” she posted on Friday.

Bride Hard, directed by Simon West, is currently filming in Savannah, Georgia.

The story revolves around secret agent Sam (Wilson) who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet — “being a maid of honour for her childhood best friend.”

