Rebel Wilson sued by ‘The Deb’ producers for defamation

Three producers of Rebel Wilson’s movie The Deb have filed a defamation suit against the actress in California. This follows allegations made by the Pitch Perfect star, accusing them of embezzlement and professional sabotage. The producers—Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and executive producer Vince Holden—deny these claims and have presented their side through legal channels, according to Variety.

The conflict came to a head when Wilson posted a video message on Instagram, captioning it, “If my movie gets buried at least you know why.” In the video, she accused the producers of “embezzling funds” and engaging in “absolute viciousness and retaliatory behavior.” The lawsuit refutes these accusations, suggesting that Wilson is attempting to leverage her substantial social media following to manipulate the film’s production outcomes, particularly over credits for screenwriting and musical recordings.

Central to the lawsuit is a dispute over screenwriting and music credits. Wilson has sought co-authorship of the screenplay and rights to the film’s original music. However, the Australian Writers Guild awarded full credit to Hannah Riley, the original screenwriter and Wilson’s alleged protégé, with Wilson receiving an “additional writing by” credit. The producers argue that Wilson was dissatisfied with this arrangement, despite the official decision made earlier this year.

In her demand letter, Wilson claimed she was coerced into signing over rights “under duress,” alleging physical intimidation and threats from the producers throughout the production. The producers have firmly denied these claims, stating that Wilson’s narrative is unfounded and designed to tarnish their reputations.

Wilson’s social media post also included assertions that the film, which centers on two girls attending a debutante ball in a small Australian town, was being blocked from premiering at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She accused the producers of misappropriating $900,000 Australian dollars and forcing her to hire private security. The producers have dismissed these allegations as baseless.

A lawyer for the producers labeled Wilson a “bully” in the legal filing, accusing her of using defamatory tactics to promote her agenda. “Rebel’s statements carry the clear and unmistakable defamatory meaning: that [the producers] criminally embezzled funds from the film,” the lawsuit states.

Additionally, Wilson has accused Ghost and Cameron of misconduct and unprofessional behavior, including sexual harassment of a lead actor in the film. The producers’ filing counters this by stating, “[Wilson] revived a fictitious story about Ms. Ghost sexually harassing a lead actor in ‘The Deb’ that has absolutely no basis in reality.”

The producers argue that Wilson’s actions have jeopardized the film’s success and complicated their marketing efforts. They maintain that their plan was always to premiere the film at TIFF, but Wilson’s actions have forced them to reconsider.