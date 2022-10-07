Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann join cast of comedy ‘Rock The Boat’

The female-driven comedy is inspired by the hilarious real-life phenomenon of boy bands such as Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block throwing reunion tours aboard luxury cruise ships

PTI Los Angeles
October 07, 2022 15:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebel Wilson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Leslie Mann and Rebel Wilson are set to star in entertainment company eOne's upcoming comedy film Rock the Boat.

According to Deadline, filmmaker Luke Greenfield is attached to direct the movie originally written by Jacob Meszaros and Zach Taylor. The latest draft is penned by Sarah Rothschild, Greenfield and Jason Benoit.

The female-driven comedy is inspired by the hilarious real-life phenomenon of boy bands such as ‘Backstreet Boys’ and ‘New Kids on the Block’ throwing reunion tours aboard luxury cruise ships.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Prince, Mark Ross and Wilson are producing the film. Principal photography is set to commence in January next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
comedy films
cinema
World cinema
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app