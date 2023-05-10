ADVERTISEMENT

Rebel Wilson led action-comedy ‘Bride Hard’ on its way to Cannes film festival

May 10, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Washington

The film revolves around secret agent Sam (Wilson) who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet — being a ‘Maid of Honour’ for her childhood best friend

ANI

Rebel Wilson | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 is going to be iconic with multiple big movies on the slate. Another update related to the festival is Rebel Wilson's Bride Hard making it to the market.

According to Deadline, a U.S.-based media house, actor Rebel Wilson will star in the movie Bride Hard by director Simon West who is known for his direction of Expendable 2.

The movie will follow a fun ride filled with a lot of action. The film revolves around secret agent Sam (Wilson) who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet — being a ‘Maid of Honour’ for her childhood best friend.

“Bride Hard combines action, adventure and comedy. These are genres I love to mix together. I’ve done it in the past with films like Expendables 2 or even going back to Con-Air and Tomb Raider. I think audiences will love this. It operates on so many levels. It’s exciting, glamorous, a huge ensemble cast and with Rebel Wilson in the lead it’s guaranteed to be hilarious,” said director Simon West, as per a report by Deadline.

The screenplay was written by Shaina Steinberg from a story by Steinberg and CeCe Pleasants for the upcoming film.Further details related to the project are yet to be revealed by the makers.

