‘Rebel’ trailer: GV Prakash Kumar stands up for Tamils in a Malayali-majority college

March 12, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

The trailer of GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming political actioner, Rebel, was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Directed by Nikesh RS, the film features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.

From the trailer, it seems like debutant Nikesh is touching on quite a controversial topic through the story of the film. Set in a college in Chittur, Palakkad, the film follows Kadhir (Prakash), one of the handful of Tamil students at the Malayali-majority college, who falls in love with Mamitha’s character.

Though all seems to be going well, a violent clash between Malayalis and Tamils erupts suddenly, and we are shown glimpses of how politicians incite more hatred between the two sects to gain votes. When the tension hits the ceiling, Kadhir becomes the ‘rebel’ who has to stand by the Tamils and seek justice.

The cast of Rebel also features Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and Subramaniya Siva among others.

The film has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Apart from starring, Prakash has scored the music for the film.

Produced by KE Gnanavelraja and co-produced by Neha Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green banner, Rebel is set to release in theatres on March 22.