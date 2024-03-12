GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Rebel’ trailer: GV Prakash Kumar stands up for Tamils in a Malayali-majority college

Directed by debutant Nikesh RS, the film is set to release in theatres on March 22

March 12, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
GV Prakash Kumar in a still from ‘Rebel’

GV Prakash Kumar in a still from ‘Rebel’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Tamil /YouTube

The trailer of GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming political actioner, Rebel, was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Directed by Nikesh RS, the film features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.

Manjummel Boys | Writer Jeyamohan faces social media backlash for derogatory references on Malayalis

From the trailer, it seems like debutant Nikesh is touching on quite a controversial topic through the story of the film. Set in a college in Chittur, Palakkad, the film follows Kadhir (Prakash), one of the handful of Tamil students at the Malayali-majority college, who falls in love with Mamitha’s character.

Though all seems to be going well, a violent clash between Malayalis and Tamils erupts suddenly, and we are shown glimpses of how politicians incite more hatred between the two sects to gain votes. When the tension hits the ceiling, Kadhir becomes the ‘rebel’ who has to stand by the Tamils and seek justice.

The cast of Rebel also features Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and Subramaniya Siva among others.

Chennai’s romance with Mollywood

The film has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Apart from starring, Prakash has scored the music for the film.

Produced by KE Gnanavelraja and co-produced by Neha Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green banner, Rebel is set to release in theatres on March 22.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.