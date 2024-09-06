‘Rebel Ridge’ movie review: Jeremy Saulnier’s tense, slow-burn thriller packs a quiet punch

For all the films in Netflix’s growing ‘Rebel’ catalogue, Jeremy Saulnier’s Rebel Ridge feels the most tame. It’s an unsuspecting thriller that creeps up on you, unspooling its tension, for the perfect release. Best known for crafting brutal, grounded thrillers like A24’s Green Room, Saulnier manages to catch us off guard yet again, but this time his protagonist isn’t a hapless underdog, but an intelligent predator biding his time.

We’re introduced to Terry Richmond, played with commanding authority by Aaron Pierre. A former Marine with expertise in mixed martial arts and jiu-jitsu, Terry finds himself at the mercy of small-town Louisiana cops who are anything but lawful. What begins as a bicycle ride into town turns into a bureaucratic nightmare after Terry is wrongfully detained by two corrupt officers. They confiscate $36,000 from him — money intended to bail out his cousin — leaving him at the mercy of a broken system that grinds people down just as efficiently as it protects itself.

Rebel Ridge (English) Director: Jeremy Saulnier Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman Runtime: 131 minutes Storyline: A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin’s bail

Saulnier’s films often revel in the “wrong person at the wrong place” trope, but this time, the person in question is anything but helpless. Terry is a study in controlled menace, a Jason Bourne type who’s more than capable of flipping the script on his captors. With his steely gaze and velvet-voiced charisma, Pierre embodies a calm that belies the storm underneath. It’s riveting to watch him shift between quiet de-escalation and sudden bursts of (restrained) violence, each move carefully calculated, but more importantly, non-lethal. The moment the cops realise what the acronym “MCMAP” stands for, it’s gratifying to watch them know that they’re in for more than they bargained for.

Yet Rebel Ridge isn’t content to be just another action-packed showdown. A majority of the film’s tension-building is derived not from high-octane chases or slick disarmaments, but from the tension woven into the very fabric of small-town corruption. Every roadblock Terry faces is cloaked in legal jargon and weaponised policy. The film methodically exposes how local law enforcement manipulates the justice system, how asset forfeiture — a legal loophole that lets cops seize property without due process — is weaponised against the vulnerable. Terry’s predicament becomes emblematic of this systemic rot, a damning portrait of a legal system where power is wielded arbitrarily.

In this way, the film finds an unexpected rhythm. This isn’t a title that relies on showy action scenes or gratuitous violence — there’s no outlandish slow-mo gun ballet à la John Wick. Saulnier wrings suspense from paperwork, from the ticking clock of legal deadlines to a court system stacked against the protagonist. The sweaty, claustrophobia of rural Louisiana enhances the film’s pervasive sense of isolation, a theme Saulnier loves to explore.

If you’re expecting a typical hero-villain showdown, Rebel Ridge has a little surprise for you. Terry isn’t just negotiating smart, self-preserving deals to minimise confrontations with the crooked chief of police; his primary battle is with the entrenched power structures that allow such abuse to flourish. The true horror isn’t the threat of police brutality (although there’s plenty of that), but the fact that the violence is merely a symptom of a larger, deeply entrenched disease.

What’s also refreshing about Rebel Ridge is how it leans into its protagonist’s strengths without undermining the tension. He’s not a PTSD-ridden vagrant or a punk rocker trapped in a neo-Nazi stronghold. He’s highly capable, almost supernaturally so. But that competence doesn’t lessen the stakes as Saulnier isn’t interested in glorifying his martial prowess. Instead, it becomes a tool to expose deeper truths about how power is abused. Terry may be capable of disarming a room full of officers, but even with his skills, he’s still at the mercy of a system that’s been designed to hold him back. He’s a scalpel against a tank — lethal in his own right but fighting a battle that’s been rigged from the start.

Pierre’s performance is magnetic, simmering with emotional depth. Terry is a man who thrives in the shadows, whose every gesture conveys a world of unspoken threat and Pierre embodies that fantastically. It’s easy to see why the likes of Barry Jenkins — who previously cast Pierre in The Underground Railroad — are drawn to his particular brand of intensity.

In the end, Rebel Ridge is a taut, cerebral thriller that forces you to lock in, lest you mistake it for a casual, ambient dinner-time watch. It entirely engages the mind even as it ratchets up the tension, offering the kind of intelligent, finely crafted suspense that has been all too rare for Netflix as of late.

Rebel Ridge is currently available to stream on Netflix