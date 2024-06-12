‘Rebel Moon’: Zack Snyder’s Director’s Cuts set late summer launch on Netflix

Director Zack Snyder has announced that his Rebel Moon films are set to release as director’s cuts this summer on Netflix. The updated versions, newly titled Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, will be available on August 2 according to Deadline.

Originally released as Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire on December 15 and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver on April 19, the films garnered hefty viewership. According to Netflix’s top 10 charts, they attracted over 95 million global viewers. However, Snyder himself believes that the actual viewership for Part One could be as high as 160 million.

REBEL MOON - THE DIRECTOR'S CUT.

In a previous interview with Joe Rogan, Snyder speculated on the potential box office impact if the movie had been released in theaters, suggesting a hypothetical revenue of $1.6 billion based on the estimated viewership.

The new director’s cuts will include nearly an extra hour of content each, extending the original runtime beyond their already extensive two-plus-hour durations. Similar to Snyder’s extended cut of Justice League, which was notably longer than the original, these versions are also expected to carry an R-rating.

The first film stars Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou, focusing on a peaceful settlement on a distant moon threatened by a tyrannical force, with a mysterious stranger emerging as their savior. The sequel continues with Boutella’s character, Kora, and the remaining warriors preparing to defend their new home, Veldt, from impending threats.