HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Rebel Moon’: Zack Snyder reveals his Director’s Cut has “close to an hour of extra footage”

The first part of the two-part space opera, titled ‘A Child of Fire’, releases on December 22

August 24, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder | Photo Credit: Alexandre Schneider

Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s space opera for streaming giant Netflix, is in the news for the spectacular trailer that was released recently; the massive sci-fi spectacular will premiere its first part, A Child of Fire, on December 22 this year, followed by Part Two, The Scargiver, on April 19, 2024.

Now, Snyder has revealed in an interview that Netflix will release a special Director’s Cut of the film, which will have “close to an hour of extra footage.”

ALSO READ
Zack Snyder on why ‘Rebel Moon’ didn’t become the ‘Star Wars’ film he wanted it to be

“I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version. You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way. The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career. I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past and nobody wanted it. It was this bastard child that I was always trying to put together because they felt like there was a deeper version,” said Snyder in an interview with TUDUM.

“With Netflix, we shot scenes just for the director’s cut. So in that way, it’s really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get. I’m really excited about it!” he added.

Rebel Moon is led by Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins (voice of the robot character ‘Jimmy’) and others. It follows the lead character, Kora, played by Boutella, as she journeys across the galaxy to recruit warriors to defend a peaceful space colony.

ALSO READ
‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ movie review: A marathon passion project that mostly works

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival,” reads an official synopsis for Rebel Moon.

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed,” the synopsis adds.

Related Topics

English cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.