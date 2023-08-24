‘Rebel Moon’: Zack Snyder reveals his Director’s Cut has “close to an hour of extra footage”

August 24, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s space opera for streaming giant Netflix, is in the news for the spectacular trailer that was released recently; the massive sci-fi spectacular will premiere its first part, A Child of Fire, on December 22 this year, followed by Part Two, The Scargiver, on April 19, 2024.

Now, Snyder has revealed in an interview that Netflix will release a special Director’s Cut of the film, which will have “close to an hour of extra footage.”

“I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version. You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way. The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career. I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past and nobody wanted it. It was this bastard child that I was always trying to put together because they felt like there was a deeper version,” said Snyder in an interview with TUDUM.

“With Netflix, we shot scenes just for the director’s cut. So in that way, it’s really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get. I’m really excited about it!” he added.

Rebel Moon is led by Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins (voice of the robot character ‘Jimmy’) and others. It follows the lead character, Kora, played by Boutella, as she journeys across the galaxy to recruit warriors to defend a peaceful space colony.

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival,” reads an official synopsis for Rebel Moon.

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed,” the synopsis adds.