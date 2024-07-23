GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut’ trailer: Zack Snyder’s original vision promises bloodier, sexier take

The original films, ‘Part One: A Child of Fire’ and ‘Part Two: The Scargiver’, debuted in December 2023 and April 2024, respectively

Published - July 23, 2024 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut’

A still from ‘Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released a red band trailer for the director’s cut of Rebel Moon, set to debut globally on August 2. The new version of of the space opera looks to deliver “Zack Snyder’s true vision” on his latest sci-fi film series.

Zack Snyder interview: On ‘Rebel Moon’ and making his own Elektra Natchios project

In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a distant moon faces imminent danger from the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger among the villagers, emerges as their last hope. She is tasked with assembling a group of trained fighters to make a stand against the Motherworld. This motley crew includes outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and war orphans, all seeking redemption and revenge. As the full force of the Realm descends on their unlikely sanctuary, a new army of heroes is born.

The sci-fi adventure Rebel Moon is a project Snyder had been contemplating since his college days. The original films, Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver, debuted in December 2023 and April 2024, respectively. Despite mixed reviews, both films reached #1 on Netflix and remained popular on the platform for weeks. These titles marked the beginning of Netflix’s first-look partnership with Zack and Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller’s The Stone Quarry Productions.

Zack Snyder’s animated ‘Twilight of the Gods’ series debuts first look

Known for his multiple cuts of films, as seen with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Snyder hinted at a more mature version of Rebel Moon in a June 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. The original cuts were meant for a broad audience, but the director’s cut aims to cater to fans wanting a deeper, more intense experience. Snyder stated, “I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them.”

The director’s cut has retitled the films Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. The cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins, and more. Snyder directed from a script co-written with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad. The Snyders and Coller produced for The Stone Quarry, with Eric Newman for Grand Electric.

