ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rebel Moon’ teaser trailer: Zack Snyder unveils his space opera

August 23, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

The massive sci-fi spectacular will premiere its first part, ‘A Child of Fire’, on December 22 on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Staz Nair as Tarak, Sofia Boutella as Kora, Charlie Hunnam as Kai and Michiel Huisman as Gunnar in ‘Rebel Moon’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Zack Snyder’s two-part space opera, Rebel Moon. The massive sci-fi spectacular will premiere its first part, A Child of Fire, on December 22 this year. It will be followed by Part Two, The Scargiver, on April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ
Zack Snyder on why ‘Rebel Moon’ didn’t become the ‘Star Wars’ film he wanted it to be

Rebel Moon is a big-budget space opera led by Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins (voice of the robot character ‘Jimmy’) and others. It follows the lead character, Kora, played by Boutella, as she journeys across the galaxy to recruit warriors to defend a peaceful space colony.

The 3-minute-plus teaser trailer boasts epic visuals featuring giant spaceships, otherworldly creatures and intense, Star Wars-recalling battles.

A still from ‘Rebel Moon’

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival,” reads an official synopsis for Rebel Moon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ to release in two parts and get Director’s Cut

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed,” the synopsis adds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US