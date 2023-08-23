‘Rebel Moon’ teaser trailer: Zack Snyder unveils his space opera

August 23, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Zack Snyder’s two-part space opera, Rebel Moon. The massive sci-fi spectacular will premiere its first part, A Child of Fire, on December 22 this year. It will be followed by Part Two, The Scargiver, on April 19, 2024.

Rebel Moon is a big-budget space opera led by Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins (voice of the robot character ‘Jimmy’) and others. It follows the lead character, Kora, played by Boutella, as she journeys across the galaxy to recruit warriors to defend a peaceful space colony.

The 3-minute-plus teaser trailer boasts epic visuals featuring giant spaceships, otherworldly creatures and intense, Star Wars-recalling battles.

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival,” reads an official synopsis for Rebel Moon.

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed,” the synopsis adds.