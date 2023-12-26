GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ teaser: Kora and team ready Veldt to fight Imperium

The sequel film will premiere on the platform on April 19, 2024

December 26, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’

A still from ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

The teaser of Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, filmmaker Zack Snyder’s sequel to his recently released Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, was unveiled by Netflix on Tuesday. The film will premiere on the platform on April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ
Zack Snyder interview: On ‘Rebel Moon’ and making his own Elektra Natchios project

The teaser shows Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her team, post the events of the first film, ready the residents of Veldt to battle the Imperium. The montages also show Kora romancing Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) giving a pep talk to his troops, and the dreadful Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) back to face Kora’s wrath.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made,” reads the description from Netflix.

The sequel film also stars Doona Bae, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee and Anthony Hopkins.

Originally planned as a duology, Rebel Moon is now on course to become a franchise of epic proportions, with multiple sequels, video games, graphic novels, comic books, a narrative podcast, an animated series and an animated short all in the making.

Notably, the two Rebel Moon films also have extended R-rated cuts that are set to premiere on Netflix. The R-rated version of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire will premiere in the days leading to the premiere of the second film.

