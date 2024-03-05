Rebecca Ferguson on board Chris Pratt’s sci-fi thriller ‘Mercy’

March 05, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

We had previously announced that Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is all set to headline an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Amazon MGM Studios titled Mercy. Now, actor Rebecca Ferguson, who is fresh off the success of Dune: Part Two, has joined the film’s cast.

The film will be directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who made his Hollywood film debut with 2008’s Wanted which featured Pratt in a supporting role. He has since made movies such as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Ben-Hur.

Written by Marco van Belle, Mercy is set in the near future when capital crime has increased. It follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence. The film is set to begin production this Spring.

Charles Roven, the Oscar-nominated producer of Oppenheimer, will produce the film through his Atlas Entertainment banner along with Robert Amidon, Bekmambetov’s Bezelevs and Majd Nassif.

Before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, in which she plays Lady Jessica, Ferguson was in the limelight for starring in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Oneand the Apple TV+ series Silo.

