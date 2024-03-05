ADVERTISEMENT

Rebecca Ferguson on board Chris Pratt’s sci-fi thriller ‘Mercy’

March 05, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Written by Marco van Belle, ‘Mercy’ is directed by Timur Bekmambetov

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Rebecca Ferguson attends the premiere of the film “Dune: Part Two” in New York City, U.S. February 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

We had previously announced that Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is all set to headline an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Amazon MGM Studios titled Mercy. Now, actor Rebecca Ferguson, who is fresh off the success of Dune: Part Two, has joined the film’s cast.

The film will be directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who made his Hollywood film debut with 2008’s Wanted which featured Pratt in a supporting role. He has since made movies such as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Ben-Hur.

ALSO READ
‘Dune: Part Two’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is an epic, planet-levelling conclusion event

Written by Marco van Belle, Mercy is set in the near future when capital crime has increased. It follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence. The film is set to begin production this Spring.

Charles Roven, the Oscar-nominated producer of Oppenheimer, will produce the film through his Atlas Entertainment banner along with Robert Amidon, Bekmambetov’s Bezelevs and Majd Nassif.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, in which she plays Lady Jessica, Ferguson was in the limelight for starring in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Oneand the Apple TV+ series Silo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US