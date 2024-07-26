Rebecca Ferguson joins Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Rebecca Ferguson has officially boarded the cast of the Peaky Blinders film from Netflix. The movie, greenlit in June, will witness the return of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

The Peaky Blinders film, based on the successful British crime series set in Birmingham, is written by Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper.

Little is known about the film’s plot or Ferguson’s role in it. The Swedish actor portrayed a central part in Dune: Part One and Part Two. She played Lady Jessica, the enigmatic mother of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul. Ferguson is also famed for her role as Ilsa Faust in the last three Mission: Impossible movies.

The Peaky Blinders film will enter production in September. It is reportedly set a few years after the conclusion of the sixth season of Peaky Blinders.