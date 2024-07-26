GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rebecca Ferguson joins Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Based on the successful British crime series, the ‘Peaky Blinders’ film will enter production in September

Published - July 26, 2024 03:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rebecca Ferguson, Cillian Murphy

Rebecca Ferguson, Cillian Murphy

Rebecca Ferguson has officially boarded the cast of the Peaky Blinders film from Netflix. The movie, greenlit in June, will witness the return of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

The Peaky Blinders film, based on the successful British crime series set in Birmingham, is written by Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper.

‘A Complete Unknown’ trailer: Timothée Chalamet channels Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic

Little is known about the film’s plot or Ferguson’s role in it. The Swedish actor portrayed a central part in Dune: Part One and Part Two. She played Lady Jessica, the enigmatic mother of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul. Ferguson is also famed for her role as Ilsa Faust in the last three Mission: Impossible movies.

The Peaky Blinders film will enter production in September. It is reportedly set a few years after the conclusion of the sixth season of Peaky Blinders.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.