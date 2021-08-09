Late actor Vivekh will be seen in ‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’

09 August 2021 13:26 IST

The Tamil star, who passed away in April this year, will feature in upcoming comedy reality series ‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’, which will also have 10 other comedians

Here is an opportunity to see late legendary Tamil comedian Vivekh back in action. The actor will, along with actor Shiva, be seen as hosts and referees in a comedy reality series titled LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, the Tamil version of the Amazon Original Series LOL. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 27, this series will feature 10 comedians including Maya S Krishnan, Abhisek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Vignesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Syama Harini and Baggy.

Paying homage to late actor Vivekh, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, India, said in a press release, “This is an emotional moment for us. While we are yet to come to terms with his loss, we feel extremely fortunate that we got an opportunity to work with Vivekh sir. LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is a special tribute to him and his fans.”

Shiva, who is co-hosting the series, said, “This is very close to my heart since it was my last shoot with my favourite entertainer. With his versatility and charm, Vivekh sir has already added that extra dose of fun making this show a wholesome entertainer.” Actor Vivekh died on April 17, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest the previous day, leaving many of his fans and well-wishers shocked.

The comedy reality series will see the 10 contestants competing for six consecutive hours with two objectives: to make others in the house laugh and ensure that they do not laugh themselves. Contestants who laugh will lose; the last one standing gets the title and takes home a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.