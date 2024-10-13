‘Ready or Not 2’ in the works with Samara Weaving to reprise role

Samara Weaving is set to return for Ready or Not 2, reuniting with the filmmaking trio Radio Silence, comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella. The sequel to the 2019 dark comedy horror hit is currently in development at Searchlight Pictures.

Ready or Not became a fan favorite, following a bride, played by Weaving, who discovers her new family’s deadly wedding night tradition. She is forced into a game of hide and seek, where survival is key as her in-laws hunt her down in order to honor an ancient pact with the devil. The film, penned by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, garnered widespread critical acclaim for its sharp mix of horror, suspense, and social commentary. It grossed over $28 million domestically on a modest $6 million budget.

Weaving’s performance, along with the film’s success, propelled her career and established Radio Silence as major players in the horror genre. Since then, the directing collective has taken on major projects, including revitalizing the Scream franchise with Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023).

Producers Tripp Vinson, Bradley J. Fischer, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt are also returning for the sequel, with no plot details revealed yet. Busick and Murphy will once again handle the screenplay, with Radio Silence set to deliver another chilling installment.

The announcement came during a special screening of Ready or Not at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre, where Weaving and the filmmakers participated in a Q&A.