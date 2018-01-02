Ready for the long run

Be it mental calmness, toned legs or just its adrenaline rush, reasons can be many but what binds all the runners is the energy it offers. For Saiyami Kher, it is her way to remain around nature than doing it on a treadmill in the gym. “Running is so great because you are outside and you just do not need anybody to play with you,” says the actor who was recently in the Capital for the launch of Adidas Ultra boost lace less shoes.Having played cricket and badminton in her college days, she reveals that she cannot go to the gym. “It is very claustrophobic and confining. I run early in the morning because Mumbai gets noisy and polluted during the day,” says Saiyami. She also advocates heavy breakfast for a healthy day ahead. “I start my day with a litre of water. I prefer eating before I go running and my breakfast usually consists of four-five egg whites with some seasonal fruits,” informs Saiyami.

For someone who has just completed a 42-kilometre full marathon, she doesn’t feel contended with just being fit and her both short and long-term goals consist of pieces of training which keep her motivated to push herself to limits. “My fitness target for the next four years is to do a Half Ironman which is 21-kilometre run, 90-kilometre cycle and three-kilometre swim,” reveals the Mirzya actor.

Running actually demands focus and while many runners prefer watching something while on their treadmill, she plugs herself to music as her source of entertainment. It keeps her legs moving and mind calm. “Music is better than the noises and sounds of Mumbai. I remain engaged with technology while running. I have to wear bands and check apps regularly but ideally I would advise to remain away from technology and enjoy the nature while you jog.” She also emphasises on stretching both before and after a run as it is something which many people forget. For her, it is yoga which she does for stretching. “Yoga has basic asanas which are good for warming up and stretching. For people who are very hyperactive, it is a very calming experiences,” relates Saiyami.

She takes care of what she eats but there are no diet plans. “I do not follow specific diet plans because I love food. I love chocolates, Delhi’s kebabs and paranthas and if I eat such things, I just run extra the next day. For proteins, I take no supplements and mostly the source is chicken meat,” shares the actor.

As an actor who regularly faces the camera, she has to maintain good skin and while on the set, skipping the fitness regimen is not an option for her. “I used to carry my running shoes to the shoot and used to come back running from the location to my hotel. You can always make time. It is just an excuse that people make.” She also asserts on the need of skin health as it is an important element in one’s health. “You need to make your skin breath. Always remove your make-up at the end of the day, if you carry it. Like the grandmother’s advice, it is always advisable to use natural products and drink a lot of water. I like to eat musk melons, kiwis or whatever available in season as skin needs fruits,” says Saiyami.

Being consistent is her only mantra for being fit and active. “Consistency is the only way out. Do not follow something for short-term goals. Choose whatever form you like and do not force yourself into something as a punishment. You can never stick to it,” sums up Saiyami.