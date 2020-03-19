My favourite five...

Joker

Failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He soon embarks on a downward spiral of revolution, crime and eventually the path that brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: Joker.

Parasite

‘Parasite’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A tragicomedy about a poor yet united family who bluff their way into the lives of a wealthy Seoul household. The film zooms in on greed, wealth and class discrimination.

Avengers Endgame

Avengers Endgame | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A grave course of events set in motion by Thanos wipes out half the universe. With the help of the remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos' actions and restore balance to the universe.

Interstellar

Interstellar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An outer-space survivalist epic created by Christopher Nolan and his brother Jonathan. The film is a fantastic tale of time, space, and love.

Alien

Alien | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The crew aboard a massive commercial space vehicle is enroute to earth with a load of extraterrestrial ore when they are sidetracked by mysterious signals from a nearby planet. The film is not for the faint-hearted.

Readers can send in their top ﬁve movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.