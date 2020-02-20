My favourite five...

Thiruvananthapuram

20 February 2020 13:35 IST

Roshin Mathews George, an MTech student from Nilambur, writes in his top five films

Adaminte Variyellu

'Adaminte Variyellu' | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Directed by KG George, the movie travels through the lives of three women from different backgrounds. The way they handle the situation they are in is the focus of the movie. A highlight of the film is the strong portrayal of women.

Onaiyum Aatukuttiyum

‘Onaiyum Aatukuttiyum’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

This Mysskin-movie is an engaging thriller. It zooms in on a medical student who saves a dying fugitive. The student then becomes entangled in a cat-and-mouse game between the cops and the killer.

Mulk

‘Mulk’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The movie deals with Islamophobia. Tapsee Pannu shines in the role of a lawyer. The film turns from a generic social drama to an angry courtroom drama.

The Big Lebowski

‘The Big Lebowski’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A cult comedy by the Coen Brothers, the eccentricity of the characters has the audience hooked to the film. Jeff Bridges comes up with a convincing performance as Jeff Lebowski.

Sorry We Missed You

‘Sorry We Missed You’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A Ken Loach movie that deals with the struggle faced by middle-class families. Set during the recession, the movie focuses on the emotional conflicts of the individuals.

Readers can send in their top ﬁve movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.