My top five movies are...

Vivah

Poonam (Amrita Rao), who was brought up in a traditional household, is to marry Prem (Shahid Kapoor), a groom chosen by her uncle. The film, written and directed by Sooraj R Barjetya, narrates their story from their engagement to their marriage.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

This film by Ayan Mukerji depicts the relationship between Bunny and Naina, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone respectively. The movie zooms in on from the time they befriend and, eventually, fall in love with each other.

Queen

‘Queen’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kangana Ranaut shines in the role of Rani, a diffident Punjabi girl from New Delhi. After her fiancé calls off their wedding, she decides to go abroad by herself on what was to have been her honeymoon.

Vaaranam Aayiram

‘Vaaranam Aayiram’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A musical written and directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon. Suriya plays the roles of the father and son. The film follows the emotional bond between the father and the son and chronicles several important phases in their lives.

English Vinglish

‘English Vinglish’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sridevi plays Shashi, a homemaker, who is mocked by her family for her unsophisticated ways and for not knowing how to speak English. Her attempt to learn the language helps her rediscover herself and reassert her identity.

