My favourite movies are...

Rashomon

This Akira Kurosawa classic deals with the idea of perception. Stories are never fully told; they are born with each re-telling, because every one tells them differently. Four people who witnessed the same incident give four versions of the crime before a court.

Maheshinte Prathikaram

‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Attention to detail is the hallmark of this Dileesh Pothan feature. Shot in the backdrop of a sleepy town, this movie stands out for its subtlety.

Sandesham

‘Sandesham’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

One of the best political satires in the language, it still makes Malayalis laugh. Dialogues form the heart of the movie with Sreenivasan's unique sense of humour etched in each of them.

Namukku Paarkkan Munthirithoppukal

‘Namukku Paarkkan Munthirithoppukal’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The dexterous merging of the plot with biblical context and the backdrop of picturesque Mysore add to the charm of this timeless romance. In typical Padmarajan fashion, every single character has a distinctive identity, none more evident than in the ‘character’ of the tanker lorry.

Ee. Ma. Yau

A still from ‘Ea. Ma. Yau’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Perhaps, no other Malayalam movie looks at death eye-to-eye as this one by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Both a comic and a tragic take on death, the last 15 minutes will leave you dumbstruck. The backdrop of clarinet music adds to the profoundness of death.

