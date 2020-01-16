High five Movies

My favourite movies are...

‘Vanaprasatham’

'Vanaprasatham'

Nissy Elsa Raju, a lecturer from Thiruvananthapuram, sends in her top five films

Vanaprasatham

Mohanlal plays Kunhikuttan, a Kathakali dancer in this classic film directed by Shaji N Karun. The film is a subtle portrayal of the Indian caste system and the failure to distinguish between reality and fantasy.

Thoovanathumbikal

‘Thoovanathumbikal’

'Thoovanathumbikal'

Rain is a recurring theme in this cult romance directed by P Padmarajan. Loosely based on his novel, Udakappola, the film focusses on the complex romance of the lead characters.

Sandesham

‘Sandesham’

'Sandesham'

A political satire directed by Sathyan Anthikad and written by Sreenivasan, the film is best remembered for its dialogues.

Manichitrathazhu

‘Manichitrathazhu’

'Manichitrathazhu'  

Viewers are often glued to their seats when they watch this evergreen movie directed by Fazil and written by Madhu Muttam. It’s rare to find all the genres in one film; horror, love, humour, revenge and suspense. Mohanlal, Shobhana and Suresh Gopi shine in their respective roles.

Amaram

‘Amaram’

'Amaram'  

Mammootty plays a fisherman who dotes on his daughter. His dreams of her having a bright future is shattered when she falls for a man from the same fishing village. The film ends with Mammootty’s character bidding the village goodbye and heading for the sea, his home. There is drama, action and romance in this film by Bharathan.

Readers can send in their top ﬁve movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.

