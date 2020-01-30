My top five movies are...

Premam

This film by Alphonse Puthren has a cult following. Alphonse gives a fresh spin to an otherwise ordinary coming-of-age tale of a young man.

Neram

‘Neram’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A Nivin Pauly-starrer that can be watched a number of times for its action, comedy and drama.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

‘13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A Micheal Bay military thriller which shows the selfless acts of six elite ex-military operators assigned to protect a CIA outpost. John Krasinski's performance in the film is noteworthy.

Taare Zameen Par

‘Taare Zameen Par’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An Aamir Khan film that brings out the child in you. The movie tries to highlight how everyone is unique in their own way.

Rocky

‘Rocky’ | Photo Credit: United Artists

A classic underdog tale with some brilliant acting by Sylvester Stallone. A small-time boxer gets a rare chance to fight a heavy-weight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

Readers can send in their top ﬁve movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.