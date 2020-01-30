My top five movies are...

Premam
This film by Alphonse Puthren has a cult following. Alphonse gives a fresh spin to an otherwise ordinary coming-of-age tale of a young man.
Neram
A Nivin Pauly-starrer that can be watched a number of times for its action, comedy and drama.
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
A Micheal Bay military thriller which shows the selfless acts of six elite ex-military operators assigned to protect a CIA outpost. John Krasinski's performance in the film is noteworthy.
Taare Zameen Par
An Aamir Khan film that brings out the child in you. The movie tries to highlight how everyone is unique in their own way.
Rocky
A classic underdog tale with some brilliant acting by Sylvester Stallone. A small-time boxer gets a rare chance to fight a heavy-weight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.
Readers can send in their top ﬁve movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.