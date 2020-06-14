Reactions to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

14 June 2020 15:28 IST

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The cause of death appears to have been suicide, according to the police. He was 34.

The actor who made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie 'Kai Po Che' was known for his roles in 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Kedarnath,' among others. He was a former student of Delhi Technological University who left his course in the final year to pursue a career in acting.

Here are some reactions to the death:

Shocked. Horrified. Angry. Don’t know what to say. I hope his family and loved ones are protected from media violence. I hope they somehow live through this loss. I wish I could do something but feel completely helpless. It shouldn’t have happened. No reason for this to happen. I wish I had kept in touch with him. I wish he was alive. He was vulnerable. And intense. I wanted a vulnerable and intense byomkesh. I never regretted the choice. -- Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee