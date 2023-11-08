HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Reacher' Season 2 to premiere on Prime Video in December

Based on ‘Bad Luck and Trouble,’ the 11th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, ‘Reacher’ season two stars Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher with Maria Sten, Serinda Swan and Shaun Sipos in pivotal roles

November 08, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Reacher’

A still from ‘Reacher’

Prime Video on Tuesday announced that action series "Reacher" will return on the streaming platform with its second season on December 15.

The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on December 15, and subsequent episodes dropping every Friday through January 19, 2024, on Prime Video.

ALSO READ
‘Reacher’ Season 1 review: Alan Ritchson-led show has the legs for a long haul

Based on "Bad Luck and Trouble", the 11th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, "Reacher" season two stars Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher with Maria Sten, Serinda Swan and Shaun Sipos in pivotal roles.

According to the official logline, season two begins with veteran military police investigator Reacher receiving a coded message that the members of his former US Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley; Karla Dixon, a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell.

Lee Child serves as an executive producer on the series, written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora, who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

ALSO READ
Alan Ritchson, Adam Shankman team up for ‘The Man with the Bag’

Rounding out the cast are Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., a mercenary that homeland security refers to as a “ghost;” Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, head of security for a private defense contractor with a questionable track record; and Domenick Lombardozzi as tough NYPD detective Guy Russo.

"Reacher" is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.