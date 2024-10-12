GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Re-release of Japanese-Indian anime film ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ postponed

‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu

Published - October 12, 2024 05:11 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’

A still from ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ | Photo Credit: Excel Movies/YouTube

Japanese-Indian anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, which was supposed to be re-released in theatres on October 18, has now been rescheduled.

In an official note shared via social media, the team confirmed that the film's release will now be adjusted. Geek Pictures India, which is distributing the movie in India in collaboration with AA Films and Excel Entertainment, shared that the film has been postponed in order to make it "to reach a wider audience".

‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ series review: The animation and the writing needed more punch

"Geek Pictures extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of India for the overwhelming love and encouragement shown for Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama."

"In response to the incredible enthusiasm from fans nationwide, we have decided to adjust the film's release date from the previously scheduled 18th of October to a new date in the near future. This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring that this iconic masterpiece reaches every corner of our vast country," the company said in a letter.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The film was released at the International Film Festival of India in 1993 and was later showcased on broadcast media.

