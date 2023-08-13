ADVERTISEMENT

‘RDX’ trailer: Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav pack a punch

August 13, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

‘ RDX’ features Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian as the female leads

The Hindu Bureau

Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Shane Nigam in stills from ‘RDX’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam action-drama RDXwas released by the makers today. Headlined by Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav, the film is directed by debutant Nahas Hidayath.

The trailer introduces us to Robert, Dony, and Xavier, three young youths with martial arts training who get involved in brawls. Things soon take a serious turn and the trailer also shows glimpses of an epic showdown fight set at a carnival.

Written by Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran, RDX features Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian as the female leads. The film’s cast also includes Lal, Babu Antony, Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Maala Parvathy, and Nishant Sagar.

Produced by Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters, RDX will have action choreography by Anbariv, the duo behind action scenes in films like KGF and Vikram. Sam CS is handling the music while Alex J Pulickal and Richard Kevin are in charge of cinematography and editing respectively.

Produced by Sophia Paul James under the Weekend Blockbusters banner, RDX is set to hit screens this year during Onam.

