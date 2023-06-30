ADVERTISEMENT

‘RDX’ teaser: The Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav-starrer promises to be an action-packed entertainer

June 30, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

‘ RDX’ features Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian as the female leads

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘RDX’ teaser | Photo Credit: @saregamamalayalam/YouTube

The makers have released the teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film RDX. Debutant Nahas Hidayath directs the action film. The teaser, which includes a series of action sequences introduce us to the main characters, Robert, Dony, and Xavier, played by Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav.

Written by Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran, RDX features Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian as the female leads. The film’s cast also includes Lal, Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Maala Parvathy, and Nishant Sagar.

Produced by Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters, RDX will have action choreography by Anbariv, the duo behind action scenes in films like KFG and Vikram. Sam CS is handling the music while Alex J Pulickal and Richard Kevin are in charge of cinematography and editing respectively. 

Here’s the teaser...

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US