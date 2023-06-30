‘RDX’ teaser: The Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav-starrer promises to be an action-packed entertainer

June 30, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

The makers have released the teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film RDX. Debutant Nahas Hidayath directs the action film. The teaser, which includes a series of action sequences introduce us to the main characters, Robert, Dony, and Xavier, played by Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav.

Written by Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran, RDX features Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian as the female leads. The film’s cast also includes Lal, Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Maala Parvathy, and Nishant Sagar.

Produced by Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters, RDX will have action choreography by Anbariv, the duo behind action scenes in films like KFG and Vikram. Sam CS is handling the music while Alex J Pulickal and Richard Kevin are in charge of cinematography and editing respectively.

Here’s the teaser...

