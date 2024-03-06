ADVERTISEMENT

‘RC16: Jahnvi Kapoor joins Ram Charan’s film with Buchi Babu Sana

March 06, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

The film has music scored by AR Rahman

PTI

Ram Charan with Buchi Babu Sana, and the announcement poster of Janhvi Kapoor joining the cast | Photo Credit: @buchibabusana/X

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has booked her second Telugu project in RRR star Ram Charan's 16th film, the makers on Wednesday said. Tentatively called RC16, the film is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on the occasion of Jahnvi's 27th birthday.

Billed as a “pan-India entertainer”, RC16 is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, owned by Pushpa director Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind hit films such as Ram Charan’s RangasthalamUpenna, and Pushpa: The Rise, will present the project.

While details regarding rest and crew remain unknown at the moment, the team had previously announced that the film will have music composed by Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.

Notably, Janhvi is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Devara opposite Jr NTR, who also starred in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The Koratala Siva directorial is set to release in October. Janhvi’s upcoming projects also include Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

