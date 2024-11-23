‘RC 16’: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor film goes on floors in Mysuru; Jagapathi Babu joins the cast

RC 16, the Telugu film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, went on floors on November 22, 2024. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is billed as a sports drama.

The makers began the film’s shoot in Mysuru. Director Buchu Banu Sana posted his picture with the film’s script in front of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in the city. The makers have roped in Jagapathi Babu for a prominent role.

Jagapathi Babu and Ram Charan previously worked in Rangasthalam (2018), directed by Sukumar. This is Buchi Babu Sana’s sophomore film after Uppena, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Krithi Shetty. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to join the film’s shoot on Monday (November 25, 2024).

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. Touted to be a political actioner, the movie also stars Kiara Advani and is set to release on January 09, 2025.

