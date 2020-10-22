‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ trailer: Meet Disney’s next magical warrior princess

22 October 2020 12:44 IST

The animated film features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu

The teaser trailer for Walt Disney Animation’s Raya And The Last Dragon is out.

Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (known for Star Wars) as Raya and Awkwafina (known for Crazy Rich Asians and more) as the last dragon Sisu, the film is by the studio that brought Frozen and Moana.

The official synopsis of the film goes: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho