‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ trailer: Disney’s latest warrior princess could be the best of them all

27 January 2021 13:37 IST

Disney’s first Southeast Asian-centered animated movie features a fantastic new princess as she rallies her crew and con artists on a quest to find the mythical last dragon

Disney unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. Set to be released on March 5, the new trailer gives audiences a more in-depth look at Raya (voiced by Kelly-Marie Tran) as she rallies her warrior crew and con artists on her quest to find the mythical last dragon.

Disney’s first Southeast Asian-centered animated movie also includes Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Gemma Chan as the voice cast. The film is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) along with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing it. Produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, it is written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”).

Raya and the Last Dragon releases across theatres in India on March 5, 2021.

Here’s the official synopsis: Raya takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.