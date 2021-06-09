‘Ray’ trailer: Netflix anthology is a tribute to the master filmmaker

09 June 2021 14:01 IST

Directors Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala helm the project, that is set to premiere on June 25

Netflix’s Ray is an anthology series with stories inspired from the works of Satyajit Ray. The trailer gives us a glimpse into these timeless stories as they come to life. With a plethora of emotions, the tales Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight, are full of twists, thrills and turns.

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, these stories feature intricate characters enacted by Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others.

Talking about his segment Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, director Abhishek Chaubey said, “I’m drawn to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. Hardly anyone crafts those better than Satyajit Ray and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao playing off each other on screen, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, I hope is as much of a joy to watch as it was to make. Super stoked about the show and can’t wait for people to watch it!”

Reflecting on his works Forget me Not and Bahrupiya, director Srijit Mukherjee expressed, “Satyajit Ray has been a big inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two stories of Ray to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honour and very fulfilling to reinterpret two more stories of Ray in a decidedly darker space. I also got the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast including actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Sweta Basu Prasad across the two stories. I’m excited to see how the viewers will react to these imperfect and somewhat broken characters.”

Looking back on the experience of working on Spotlight, his story in Ray, Vasan Bala says, “Spotlight is inspired by the prolific and illuminating works of Ray. An opportunity that led me to collaborate with wonderful talent. It's a pulpy, quirky, music filled tale of some very interesting characters. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal are in crackling form. Can't wait for the audience to watch and react to it.”

Ray is set to premiere June 25 on Netflix.