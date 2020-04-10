Ravichandran Ashwin to ICC: ‘Vadivelu’s Bullet Pandi would have made a good cricketer!’

One look at cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin’s Twitter timeline in the last few hours is enough to indicate how big a Tamil cinema buff he is.

There are pictures of Vadivelu as a weightlifter from Kovil, Vishnu as a kabaddi player in Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu and Vijay as a football player in Bigil.

The Chennai-based off-spinner, whose exploits at the international cricketing stage are well known, is using the lockdown period to discuss with fans his love for Kollywood.

The official handle of the International Cricker Council (ICC) posted earlier today, “Who is the one player from another sport you think would have made a good cricketer?”, a question that garnered an interesting set of answers from sporting fans across the globe.

Back in Chennai, Ravichandran Ashwin posted a picture of comedian Vadivelu lifting weights in the the film Kovil, and said, “How about Bullet Paandi?” and went on to ask his followers for the names of players of another sport from movies who could become cricketers.

How about Bullet Paandi from the movie Kovil?? Whose your favourite player from another sport from movies who would make a great cricketer? https://t.co/CknzVSRlFu pic.twitter.com/6nNTyerbWc — lets stay indoors India (@ashwinravi99) April 10, 2020

Marimuthu, the character played by Vishnu Vishal in Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu, made the cut. Followers of Ashwin also suggested Vijay from Bigil, Hip Hop Tamizha from Natpe Thunai, Peter (Sivakarthikeyan) from Maan Karate and Atharvaa from Eeti.

Ashwin is a regular follower of Tamil films, and even recently supported an online Kollywood quiz hosted by stand-up comedian Praveen. When the cricket-based Venkat Prabhu-directed Chennai 28 Part 2 released in 2016, Ashwin was all praise. “Completely put my life on rewind mode. Genuinely felt that I could have been a part of it,” he had tweeted back then.