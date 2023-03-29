ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ to release on October 20

March 29, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Directed by Vamsee, the period film is based on the life of the infamous titular thief

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster and release date announcement poster of ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ | Photo Credit: @AAArtsOfficial/Twitter

Tiger Nageswara Rao, actor Ravi Teja’s next after Ravanasura, will release in theatres on October 20, the makers announced today.

The film, directed by Vamsee, is set in the 1970s and is based on the life of the infamous titular thief from a village called Stuartpuram. According to news reports, a massive 5-acre land was used to contruct the sets of the village for the movie.

Tiger Nageswara Rao has Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj playing the female leads. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is also playing a pivotal role in the film. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by R Madhie, editing by Navin Nooli, and art by Avinash Kolla.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal under his Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura, directed by Sudheer Varma, is releasing on April 7.

