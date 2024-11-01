ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Teja’s ‘RT 75’, co-starring Sreeleela, titled ‘Mass Jathara’

Updated - November 01, 2024 12:53 pm IST

‘Mass Jathara’ is directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu 

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Mass Jathara’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Ravi Teja’s 75th film was launched in June this year and Sreeleela will star opposite the Telugu superstar in the upcoming movie. It’s now known that the film is titled Mass Jathara.

The makers took to social media to release the title and first look of the film on the occasion of Diwali. The poster also confirmed that the film will hit theatres on May 9, 2025.

The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu who has previously worked on films like Samajavaragamana and Geethanjali Malli Vachindi. 

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film’s technical team consists of National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, music director Bheems Ceciroleo and cinematographer Vidhu Ayyana.

